DIC India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 203.62 crore, down 1.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 203.62 crore in June 2019 down 1.07% from Rs. 205.82 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2019 up 166.22% from Rs. 7.55 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.56 crore in June 2019 up 1023.4% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2018.

DIC India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.44 in June 2019 from Rs. 9.03 in June 2018.

DIC India shares closed at 311.20 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.15% returns over the last 6 months and -23.16% over the last 12 months.