    DIC India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 231.64 crore, up 5.49% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DIC India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 231.64 crore in December 2022 up 5.49% from Rs. 219.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2022 up 0.61% from Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.81 crore in December 2022 down 3.29% from Rs. 9.11 crore in December 2021.

    DIC India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations231.64223.26219.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations231.64223.26219.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials146.45157.91145.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.7015.0315.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.722.324.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.3220.0620.04
    Depreciation3.293.794.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.7522.6826.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.411.483.09
    Other Income2.102.781.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.524.254.51
    Interest0.832.060.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.692.194.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.692.194.16
    Tax1.620.561.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.071.633.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.071.633.05
    Equity Share Capital9.189.189.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.351.773.33
    Diluted EPS3.351.773.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.351.773.33
    Diluted EPS3.351.773.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited