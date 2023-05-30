English
    Dhunseri Tea Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.16 crore, down 2.58% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Tea & Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.16 crore in March 2023 down 2.58% from Rs. 42.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.72 crore in March 2023 up 71.27% from Rs. 148.66 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 41.40 crore in March 2023 down 133.5% from Rs. 17.73 crore in March 2022.

    Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 199.40 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.04% returns over the last 6 months and -13.15% over the last 12 months.

    Dhunseri Tea & Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.1691.0942.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.1691.0942.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.708.712.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.7523.082.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost55.7529.2134.17
    Depreciation4.364.724.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.9326.6223.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-46.83-1.24-24.12
    Other Income1.075.991.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-45.764.75-22.14
    Interest2.741.971.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-48.502.78-23.71
    Exceptional Items---2.52-123.91
    P/L Before Tax-48.500.26-147.62
    Tax-5.79-9.241.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-42.729.50-148.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-42.729.50-148.66
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-42.729.50-148.66
    Equity Share Capital10.5110.5110.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-40.659.04-141.48
    Diluted EPS-40.659.04-141.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-40.659.04-141.48
    Diluted EPS-40.659.04-141.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 12:00 pm