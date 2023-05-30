Dhunseri Tea Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.16 crore, down 2.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Tea & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 41.16 crore in March 2023 down 2.58% from Rs. 42.26 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.72 crore in March 2023 up 71.27% from Rs. 148.66 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 41.40 crore in March 2023 down 133.5% from Rs. 17.73 crore in March 2022.
Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 199.40 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.04% returns over the last 6 months and -13.15% over the last 12 months.
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.16
|91.09
|42.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.16
|91.09
|42.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.70
|8.71
|2.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.75
|23.08
|2.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|55.75
|29.21
|34.17
|Depreciation
|4.36
|4.72
|4.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.93
|26.62
|23.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-46.83
|-1.24
|-24.12
|Other Income
|1.07
|5.99
|1.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-45.76
|4.75
|-22.14
|Interest
|2.74
|1.97
|1.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-48.50
|2.78
|-23.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-2.52
|-123.91
|P/L Before Tax
|-48.50
|0.26
|-147.62
|Tax
|-5.79
|-9.24
|1.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-42.72
|9.50
|-148.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-42.72
|9.50
|-148.66
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-42.72
|9.50
|-148.66
|Equity Share Capital
|10.51
|10.51
|10.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-40.65
|9.04
|-141.48
|Diluted EPS
|-40.65
|9.04
|-141.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-40.65
|9.04
|-141.48
|Diluted EPS
|-40.65
|9.04
|-141.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
