Dhunseri Tea Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.16 crore, down 2.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.16 crore in March 2023 down 2.58% from Rs. 42.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.72 crore in March 2023 up 71.27% from Rs. 148.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 41.40 crore in March 2023 down 133.5% from Rs. 17.73 crore in March 2022.

Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 199.40 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.04% returns over the last 6 months and -13.15% over the last 12 months.