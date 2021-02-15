Dewan Housing Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,206.58 crore, down 9.26% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2021 / 05:22 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,206.58 crore in December 2020 down 9.26% from Rs. 2,431.83 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13,095.36 crore in December 2020 down 1501.55% from Rs. 934.35 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17,604.71 crore in December 2020 down 1488.54% from Rs. 1,267.86 crore in December 2019.
Dewan Housing shares closed at 14.95 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.41% returns over the last 6 months and 48.02% over the last 12 months.
|Dewan Housing Finance Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,194.43
|2,191.31
|2,412.82
|Other Operating Income
|12.15
|13.50
|19.01
|Total Income From Operations
|2,206.58
|2,204.81
|2,431.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|53.06
|53.56
|69.38
|Depreciation
|19.63
|20.32
|12.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|421.40
|1,448.96
|-134.80
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19,337.71
|3,392.76
|1,234.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17,625.22
|-2,710.79
|1,250.42
|Other Income
|0.88
|1.09
|5.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17,624.34
|-2,709.70
|1,255.49
|Interest
|53.13
|56.66
|1,423.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17,677.47
|-2,766.36
|-167.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17,677.47
|-2,766.36
|-167.80
|Tax
|-4,582.11
|-643.72
|-1,102.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13,095.36
|-2,122.64
|934.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13,095.36
|-2,122.64
|934.35
|Equity Share Capital
|313.82
|313.82
|313.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-417.28
|-67.63
|29.77
|Diluted EPS
|-417.28
|-67.63
|29.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-417.28
|-67.63
|29.77
|Diluted EPS
|-417.28
|-67.63
|29.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited