Dewan Housing Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,206.58 crore, down 9.26% Y-o-Y

February 15, 2021 / 05:15 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,206.58 crore in December 2020 down 9.26% from Rs. 2,431.81 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13,095.38 crore in December 2020 down 1501.61% from Rs. 934.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17,604.73 crore in December 2020 down 1488.58% from Rs. 1,267.82 crore in December 2019.

Dewan Housing shares closed at 14.95 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.41% returns over the last 6 months and 48.02% over the last 12 months.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,194.432,191.312,412.80
Other Operating Income12.1513.5019.01
Total Income From Operations2,206.582,204.812,431.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost53.0653.5669.38
Depreciation19.6320.3212.37
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies421.401,448.96-134.80
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses19,337.733,392.771,234.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17,625.24-2,710.801,250.38
Other Income0.881.095.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17,624.36-2,709.711,255.45
Interest53.1356.661,423.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-17,677.49-2,766.37-167.84
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-17,677.49-2,766.37-167.84
Tax-4,582.11-643.72-1,102.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13,095.38-2,122.65934.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13,095.38-2,122.65934.31
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-13,095.38-2,122.65934.31
Equity Share Capital313.82313.82313.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-417.29-67.6429.77
Diluted EPS-417.29-67.6429.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-417.29-67.6429.77
Diluted EPS-417.29-67.6429.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 15, 2021 05:00 pm

