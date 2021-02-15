Dewan Housing Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,206.58 crore, down 9.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,206.58 crore in December 2020 down 9.26% from Rs. 2,431.81 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13,095.38 crore in December 2020 down 1501.61% from Rs. 934.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17,604.73 crore in December 2020 down 1488.58% from Rs. 1,267.82 crore in December 2019.

Dewan Housing shares closed at 14.95 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.41% returns over the last 6 months and 48.02% over the last 12 months.