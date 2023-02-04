Delta Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.39 crore, down 13.58% Y-o-Y
February 04, 2023 / 12:23 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Delta Manufacturing are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.39 crore in December 2022 down 13.58% from Rs. 24.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2022 down 142.97% from Rs. 7.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 down 84.78% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.
Delta shares closed at 72.60 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.84% returns over the last 6 months and -18.56% over the last 12 months.
|Delta Manufacturing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.39
|17.48
|24.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.39
|17.48
|24.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.37
|6.96
|8.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.24
|0.22
|0.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.29
|-1.14
|1.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.47
|7.27
|6.75
|Depreciation
|1.21
|1.28
|1.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.68
|7.24
|8.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.28
|-4.35
|-1.54
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.30
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.06
|-4.05
|-1.46
|Interest
|1.01
|0.95
|1.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.07
|-5.00
|-2.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|11.98
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.07
|-5.00
|9.41
|Tax
|0.04
|0.02
|2.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.12
|-5.02
|7.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.12
|-5.02
|7.25
|Equity Share Capital
|10.85
|10.85
|10.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.87
|-4.62
|6.68
|Diluted EPS
|-2.87
|-4.62
|6.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.87
|-4.62
|6.68
|Diluted EPS
|-2.87
|-4.62
|6.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited