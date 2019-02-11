Delta Magnets Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.95 crore, up 0.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.95 crore in December 2018 up 0.63% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2018 up 105.07% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2018 up 47.06% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2017.

Delta Magnets EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2017.

Delta Magnets shares closed at 69.95 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 24.36% returns over the last 6 months and 2.72% over the last 12 months.