Delta Magnets Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20.57 crore, up 2.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.57 crore in June 2019 up 2.43% from Rs. 20.08 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2019 down 490.52% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2019 down 78.24% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2018.

Delta Magnets shares closed at 40.00 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -44.25% returns over the last 6 months and -29.64% over the last 12 months.