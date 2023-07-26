Delta Corp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 272.80 crore, up 9% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 272.80 227.16 250.27 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 272.80 227.16 250.27 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 25.00 28.56 23.54 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.75 -13.63 -7.62 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 45.77 42.50 38.82 Depreciation 15.89 14.56 14.24 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 113.96 109.55 108.03 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.93 45.62 73.26 Other Income 13.82 18.78 6.06 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.75 64.40 79.32 Interest 2.14 2.48 1.94 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 91.61 61.92 77.38 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 91.61 61.92 77.38 Tax 23.84 10.64 20.08 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 67.77 51.28 57.30 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 67.77 51.28 57.30 Minority Interest -0.27 -0.13 -0.35 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.41 0.02 0.18 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 67.91 51.17 57.13 Equity Share Capital 26.76 26.76 26.74 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.54 1.91 2.14 Diluted EPS 2.53 1.91 2.13 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.54 1.91 2.14 Diluted EPS 2.53 1.91 2.13 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited