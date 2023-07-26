English
    Delta Corp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 272.80 crore, up 9% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delta Corp are:Net Sales at Rs 272.80 crore in June 2023 up 9% from Rs. 250.27 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.91 crore in June 2023 up 18.87% from Rs. 57.13 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.64 crore in June 2023 up 17.19% from Rs. 93.56 crore in June 2022.
    Delta Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.14 in June 2022.Delta Corp shares closed at 189.20 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.68% returns over the last 6 months and 5.67% over the last 12 months.
    Delta Corp
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations272.80227.16250.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations272.80227.16250.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.0028.5623.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.75-13.63-7.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.7742.5038.82
    Depreciation15.8914.5614.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses113.96109.55108.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.9345.6273.26
    Other Income13.8218.786.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.7564.4079.32
    Interest2.142.481.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax91.6161.9277.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax91.6161.9277.38
    Tax23.8410.6420.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities67.7751.2857.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period67.7751.2857.30
    Minority Interest-0.27-0.13-0.35
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.410.020.18
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates67.9151.1757.13
    Equity Share Capital26.7626.7626.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.541.912.14
    Diluted EPS2.531.912.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.541.912.14
    Diluted EPS2.531.912.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 02:00 pm

