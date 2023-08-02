English
    Deep Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 101.32 crore, up 38.51% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deep Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 101.32 crore in June 2023 up 38.51% from Rs. 73.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.20 crore in June 2023 up 60.23% from Rs. 19.47 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.60 crore in June 2023 up 52.21% from Rs. 31.93 crore in June 2022.

    Deep Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.09 in June 2022.

    Deep Ind shares closed at 227.90 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 61.98% returns over the last 6 months and 130.90% over the last 12 months.

    Deep Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations101.32103.4673.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations101.32103.4673.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.7635.2929.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.90--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.7210.987.25
    Depreciation9.038.956.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.8414.327.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.9633.0223.26
    Other Income5.615.162.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.5738.1825.59
    Interest1.632.850.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.9435.3324.80
    Exceptional Items1.0244.69--
    P/L Before Tax38.9680.0224.80
    Tax7.947.765.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.0272.2619.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.0272.2619.51
    Minority Interest0.19---0.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.2072.2619.47
    Equity Share Capital32.0032.0032.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.8511.296.09
    Diluted EPS4.8511.296.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.8511.296.09
    Diluted EPS4.8511.296.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 2, 2023

