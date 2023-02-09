DCM Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.79 crore, down 3.67% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCM are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.79 crore in December 2022 down 3.67% from Rs. 17.43 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2022 down 273.49% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 down 67.35% from Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2021.
DCM shares closed at 83.60 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 81.54% returns over the last 6 months and -32.36% over the last 12 months.
|DCM
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.79
|17.71
|17.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.79
|17.71
|17.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.00
|10.17
|9.80
|Depreciation
|1.67
|1.75
|1.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.43
|7.06
|6.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.31
|-1.27
|-0.56
|Other Income
|0.76
|7.95
|2.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|6.68
|1.44
|Interest
|0.44
|-0.40
|1.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.99
|7.08
|-0.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.99
|7.08
|-0.52
|Tax
|0.70
|0.66
|0.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.69
|6.42
|-1.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.69
|6.42
|-1.09
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.25
|0.29
|1.92
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.44
|6.71
|0.83
|Equity Share Capital
|18.68
|18.68
|18.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|3.59
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|3.59
|0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|3.59
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|3.59
|0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited