    DCM Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.79 crore, down 3.67% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCM are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.79 crore in December 2022 down 3.67% from Rs. 17.43 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2022 down 273.49% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 down 67.35% from Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2021.

    DCM
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.7917.7117.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.7917.7117.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.0010.179.80
    Depreciation1.671.751.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.437.066.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.31-1.27-0.56
    Other Income0.767.952.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.556.681.44
    Interest0.44-0.401.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.997.08-0.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.997.08-0.52
    Tax0.700.660.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.696.42-1.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.696.42-1.09
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.250.291.92
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.446.710.83
    Equity Share Capital18.6818.6818.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.773.590.44
    Diluted EPS-0.773.590.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.773.590.44
    Diluted EPS-0.773.590.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited