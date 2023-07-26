DBOL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 550.10 crore, up 10.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 550.10 crore in June 2023 up 10.97% from Rs. 495.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.95 crore in June 2023 up 24.57% from Rs. 8.79 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.14 crore in June 2023 up 17.04% from Rs. 35.15 crore in June 2022.

DBOL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2022.

DBOL shares closed at 176.05 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.35% returns over the last 6 months