English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    DBOL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 550.10 crore, up 10.97% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhampur Bio Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 550.10 crore in June 2023 up 10.97% from Rs. 495.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.95 crore in June 2023 up 24.57% from Rs. 8.79 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.14 crore in June 2023 up 17.04% from Rs. 35.15 crore in June 2022.

    DBOL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2022.

    DBOL shares closed at 176.05 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.35% returns over the last 6 months

    Dhampur Bio Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations550.10799.70495.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations550.10799.70495.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials207.56808.71261.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.510.561.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks221.88-267.94142.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.7733.7919.35
    Depreciation11.0812.958.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised---11.54--
    Other Expenses58.76122.4238.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.54100.7524.27
    Other Income2.521.912.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.06102.6626.72
    Interest13.2812.4614.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.7890.2012.40
    Exceptional Items--3.93--
    P/L Before Tax16.7894.1312.40
    Tax5.8312.183.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.9581.958.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.9581.958.79
    Equity Share Capital66.3966.3966.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.6512.341.32
    Diluted EPS1.6512.341.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.6512.341.32
    Diluted EPS1.6512.341.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #DBOL #Dhampur Bio Organics #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 02:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!