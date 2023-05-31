DB Realty Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.35 crore, down 70.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DB Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 58.35 crore in March 2023 down 70.18% from Rs. 195.66 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.62 crore in March 2023 down 110.19% from Rs. 506.30 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.03 crore in March 2023 down 134.61% from Rs. 78.11 crore in March 2022.
DB Realty shares closed at 88.50 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.24% returns over the last 6 months and 32.09% over the last 12 months.
|DB Realty
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|58.35
|622.80
|195.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|58.35
|622.80
|195.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|72.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-105.11
|983.76
|38.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.58
|4.38
|1.38
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.12
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|207.25
|281.38
|24.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-44.49
|-646.83
|58.86
|Other Income
|17.35
|45.49
|19.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.14
|-601.34
|77.97
|Interest
|19.70
|13.48
|6.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-46.84
|-614.82
|71.77
|Exceptional Items
|-0.02
|--
|507.93
|P/L Before Tax
|-46.86
|-614.82
|579.70
|Tax
|9.32
|5.66
|54.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-56.18
|-620.48
|525.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-56.18
|-620.48
|525.19
|Minority Interest
|-10.07
|3.26
|-0.11
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|14.63
|-2.22
|-18.79
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-51.62
|-619.44
|506.30
|Equity Share Capital
|352.15
|342.06
|259.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.25
|-22.70
|20.81
|Diluted EPS
|-4.25
|-22.70
|19.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.25
|-22.70
|20.81
|Diluted EPS
|-4.25
|-22.70
|19.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
