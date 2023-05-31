English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    DB Realty Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.35 crore, down 70.18% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DB Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.35 crore in March 2023 down 70.18% from Rs. 195.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.62 crore in March 2023 down 110.19% from Rs. 506.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.03 crore in March 2023 down 134.61% from Rs. 78.11 crore in March 2022.

    DB Realty shares closed at 88.50 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.24% returns over the last 6 months and 32.09% over the last 12 months.

    DB Realty
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.35622.80195.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.35622.80195.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----72.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-105.11983.7638.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.584.381.38
    Depreciation0.110.120.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses207.25281.3824.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-44.49-646.8358.86
    Other Income17.3545.4919.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-27.14-601.3477.97
    Interest19.7013.486.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-46.84-614.8271.77
    Exceptional Items-0.02--507.93
    P/L Before Tax-46.86-614.82579.70
    Tax9.325.6654.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-56.18-620.48525.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-56.18-620.48525.19
    Minority Interest-10.073.26-0.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates14.63-2.22-18.79
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-51.62-619.44506.30
    Equity Share Capital352.15342.06259.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.25-22.7020.81
    Diluted EPS-4.25-22.7019.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.25-22.7020.81
    Diluted EPS-4.25-22.7019.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #DB Realty #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 12:26 pm