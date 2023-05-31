DB Realty Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.35 crore, down 70.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.35 crore in March 2023 down 70.18% from Rs. 195.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.62 crore in March 2023 down 110.19% from Rs. 506.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.03 crore in March 2023 down 134.61% from Rs. 78.11 crore in March 2022.

DB Realty shares closed at 88.50 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.24% returns over the last 6 months and 32.09% over the last 12 months.