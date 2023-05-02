Datamatics Glob Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 212.82 crore, up 40.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 212.82 crore in March 2023 up 40.21% from Rs. 151.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.87 crore in March 2023 up 53.91% from Rs. 20.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.51 crore in March 2023 up 44.25% from Rs. 31.55 crore in March 2022.

Datamatics Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 5.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.51 in March 2022.

Datamatics Glob shares closed at 346.25 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.90% returns over the last 6 months and 11.12% over the last 12 months.