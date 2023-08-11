English
    Datamatics Glob Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 188.25 crore, up 21.11% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Datamatics Global Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 188.25 crore in June 2023 up 21.11% from Rs. 155.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.11 crore in June 2023 up 5.48% from Rs. 21.91 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.94 crore in June 2023 up 7.68% from Rs. 31.52 crore in June 2022.

    Datamatics Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 3.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.72 in June 2022.

    Datamatics Glob shares closed at 504.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 67.37% returns over the last 6 months and 73.23% over the last 12 months.

    Datamatics Global Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations188.25212.82155.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations188.25212.82155.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.350.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost124.56117.05104.73
    Depreciation3.013.073.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.3653.2929.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.3239.0617.99
    Other Income4.613.3810.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.9342.4428.41
    Interest0.160.200.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.7742.2427.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.7742.2427.80
    Tax7.6610.375.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.1131.8721.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.1131.8721.91
    Equity Share Capital29.4829.4829.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.925.413.72
    Diluted EPS3.925.413.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.925.413.72
    Diluted EPS3.925.413.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 11:22 am

