Datamatics Glob Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 188.25 crore, up 21.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.25 crore in June 2023 up 21.11% from Rs. 155.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.11 crore in June 2023 up 5.48% from Rs. 21.91 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.94 crore in June 2023 up 7.68% from Rs. 31.52 crore in June 2022.

Datamatics Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 3.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.72 in June 2022.

Datamatics Glob shares closed at 504.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 67.37% returns over the last 6 months and 73.23% over the last 12 months.