Datamatics Glob Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 310.38 crore, up 1.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 310.38 crore in March 2020 up 1.15% from Rs. 306.86 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.55 crore in March 2020 down 54.25% from Rs. 25.25 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.81 crore in March 2020 down 54.86% from Rs. 43.89 crore in March 2019.

Datamatics Glob EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.96 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.28 in March 2019.

Datamatics Glob shares closed at 47.10 on May 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -35.52% returns over the last 6 months and -52.23% over the last 12 months.