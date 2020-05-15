App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Datamatics Glob Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 310.38 crore, up 1.15% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Datamatics Global Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 310.38 crore in March 2020 up 1.15% from Rs. 306.86 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.55 crore in March 2020 down 54.25% from Rs. 25.25 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.81 crore in March 2020 down 54.86% from Rs. 43.89 crore in March 2019.

Datamatics Glob EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.96 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.28 in March 2019.

Datamatics Glob shares closed at 47.10 on May 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -35.52% returns over the last 6 months and -52.23% over the last 12 months.

Datamatics Global Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations310.38306.05306.86
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations310.38306.05306.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials--3.22--
Purchase of Traded Goods7.85--3.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost203.68198.72176.03
Depreciation9.219.446.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies15.77----
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses70.6477.8588.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.2316.8232.71
Other Income7.375.274.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.6022.0837.44
Interest1.001.241.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.6020.8536.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax9.6020.8536.20
Tax6.205.099.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.3915.7627.14
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.3915.7627.14
Minority Interest7.72-2.81-1.21
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.440.18-0.68
Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.5513.1325.25
Equity Share Capital29.4829.4829.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.962.234.28
Diluted EPS1.962.234.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.962.234.28
Diluted EPS1.962.234.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on May 15, 2020 11:35 am

tags #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Datamatics Glob #Datamatics Global Services #Earnings First-Cut #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Facebook's free video calling feature Messenger Rooms launched - here's how to use

Facebook's free video calling feature Messenger Rooms launched - here's how to use

Coronavirus impact | 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat package will reduce monthly electricity bills by 25%'

Coronavirus impact | 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat package will reduce monthly electricity bills by 25%'

Coronavirus impact | Vivo India employees to draw 50% salary from May: Report

Coronavirus impact | Vivo India employees to draw 50% salary from May: Report

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.