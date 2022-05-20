Control Print Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.57 crore, up 23.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.57 crore in March 2022 up 23.71% from Rs. 61.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.06 crore in March 2022 up 21.62% from Rs. 10.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.50 crore in March 2022 up 27.04% from Rs. 15.35 crore in March 2021.

Control Print EPS has increased to Rs. 7.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.57 in March 2021.

Control Print shares closed at 416.60 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.26% returns over the last 6 months and 31.50% over the last 12 months.