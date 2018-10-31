Computer Point Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, up 2575.12% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in September 2018 up 2575.12% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2018 down 55.77% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2018 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2017.

Computer Point EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2017.

Computer Point shares closed at 1.30 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given 38.30% returns over the last 6 months and 41.30% over the last 12 months.