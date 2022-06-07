Compucom Soft Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.42 crore, up 91.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.42 crore in March 2022 up 91.72% from Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022 up 14.92% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2022 up 51.38% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2021.

Compucom Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2021.

Compucom Soft shares closed at 22.45 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.43% returns over the last 6 months and 115.87% over the last 12 months.