Compucom Soft Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore, down 23.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore in December 2019 down 23.65% from Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019 up 101.08% from Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2019 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2018.

Compucom Soft shares closed at 7.60 on January 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.94% returns over the last 6 months and -30.91% over the last 12 months.