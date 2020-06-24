Compuage Info Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,043.41 crore, down 19.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,043.41 crore in March 2020 down 19.4% from Rs. 1,294.51 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.45 crore in March 2020 up 76.43% from Rs. 5.92 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.31 crore in March 2020 up 44.24% from Rs. 22.40 crore in March 2019.

Compuage Info EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2019.

Compuage Info shares closed at 13.40 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.42% returns over the last 6 months and 4.28% over the last 12 months.