you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Compuage Info Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,043.41 crore, down 19.4% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Compuage Infocom are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,043.41 crore in March 2020 down 19.4% from Rs. 1,294.51 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.45 crore in March 2020 up 76.43% from Rs. 5.92 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.31 crore in March 2020 up 44.24% from Rs. 22.40 crore in March 2019.

Compuage Info EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2019.

Compuage Info shares closed at 13.40 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.42% returns over the last 6 months and 4.28% over the last 12 months.

Compuage Infocom
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,043.41974.431,294.51
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,043.41974.431,294.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.589.3515.21
Depreciation0.961.05-0.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,006.49946.851,261.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.3817.1818.34
Other Income4.974.544.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.3521.7222.45
Interest18.1414.4813.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.217.258.97
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax13.217.258.97
Tax2.761.813.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.455.435.92
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.455.435.92
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.455.435.92
Equity Share Capital13.0013.0013.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.280.840.91
Diluted EPS1.280.840.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.280.840.91
Diluted EPS1.280.840.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 24, 2020 09:55 am

tags #Compuage Info #Compuage Infocom #Computers - Hardware #Earnings First-Cut #Results

ICMR to advise COVID-19 testing for all symptomatic persons 'without any qualifiers': Report

COVID-19 pandemic | Mumbai records lowest number in 40 days, Delhi witnesses biggest single-day jump

Coronavirus pandemic | Fearing shortage, people are stocking up oxygen cylinders at home: Report

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

