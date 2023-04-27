English
    COFORGE LTD. Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,170.00 crore, up 24.51% Y-o-Y

    April 27, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for COFORGE LIMITED are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,170.00 crore in March 2023 up 24.51% from Rs. 1,742.90 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.80 crore in March 2023 down 44.73% from Rs. 207.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 298.10 crore in March 2023 down 11.2% from Rs. 335.70 crore in March 2022.

    COFORGE LTD. EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 34.10 in March 2022.

    COFORGE LTD. shares closed at 3,943.70 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.43% returns over the last 6 months and -2.45% over the last 12 months.

    COFORGE LIMITED
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,170.002,055.801,742.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,170.002,055.801,742.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.007.1059.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,358.501,198.101,011.90
    Depreciation71.7062.4058.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses512.00491.10359.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax223.80297.10254.10
    Other Income2.6031.8023.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax226.40328.90277.30
    Interest19.5021.5018.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax206.90307.40259.00
    Exceptional Items-52.30----
    P/L Before Tax154.60307.40259.00
    Tax37.9071.5034.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities116.70235.90224.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period116.70235.90224.80
    Minority Interest-1.90-7.70-17.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates114.80228.20207.70
    Equity Share Capital61.1061.1060.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.8037.4134.10
    Diluted EPS18.4536.6933.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.8037.4134.10
    Diluted EPS18.4536.6933.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
