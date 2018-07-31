Cochin Minerals standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 44.65 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 44.65 50.47 35.17 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 44.65 50.47 35.17 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 24.14 30.04 18.59 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.85 -11.55 -3.42 Power & Fuel 3.62 3.49 2.56 Employees Cost 4.14 4.96 4.74 Depreciation 0.30 -0.56 0.41 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 13.35 19.53 12.79 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.96 4.56 -0.50 Other Income 0.14 0.61 0.24 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.11 5.17 -0.26 Interest 1.33 1.86 1.65 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.78 3.31 -1.92 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.78 3.31 -1.92 Tax 0.71 1.02 -0.63 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.07 2.29 -1.28 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.07 2.29 -1.28 Equity Share Capital 7.83 7.83 7.83 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.36 -- -- Diluted EPS 1.36 -- -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.36 -- -- Diluted EPS 1.36 -- -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited