CMI Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.85 crore, down 76.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.85 crore in December 2021 down 76.7% from Rs. 63.72 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.25 crore in December 2021 up 0.82% from Rs. 11.34 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021 up 20.38% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2020.

CMI shares closed at 43.55 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)