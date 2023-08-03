CL Educate Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.96 crore, up 27.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.96 crore in June 2023 up 27.52% from Rs. 66.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2023 down 69.61% from Rs. 10.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.94 crore in June 2023 up 11.05% from Rs. 7.15 crore in June 2022.

CL Educate EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.73 in June 2022.

CL Educate shares closed at 76.79 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.72% returns over the last 6 months and 17.54% over the last 12 months.