    CL Educate Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.96 crore, up 27.52% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CL Educate are:

    Net Sales at Rs 84.96 crore in June 2023 up 27.52% from Rs. 66.63 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2023 down 69.61% from Rs. 10.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.94 crore in June 2023 up 11.05% from Rs. 7.15 crore in June 2022.

    CL Educate EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.73 in June 2022.

    CL Educate shares closed at 76.79 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.72% returns over the last 6 months and 17.54% over the last 12 months.

    CL Educate
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations84.9661.0966.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations84.9661.0966.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.414.154.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.180.180.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.7010.539.96
    Depreciation2.852.542.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--5.70--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses61.9839.4346.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.84-1.443.47
    Other Income2.241.321.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.09-0.135.12
    Interest0.510.230.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.57-0.364.65
    Exceptional Items---6.4611.82
    P/L Before Tax4.57-6.8216.47
    Tax1.36-2.475.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.21-4.3510.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.21-4.3510.57
    Equity Share Capital27.5427.5313.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.58-0.793.73
    Diluted EPS0.58-0.793.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.58-0.793.73
    Diluted EPS0.58-0.793.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #CL Educate #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:33 pm

