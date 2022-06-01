CIAN Agro Indus Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.47 crore, down 40.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.47 crore in March 2022 down 40.32% from Rs. 103.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022 down 989.71% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.16 crore in March 2022 down 21.33% from Rs. 7.83 crore in March 2021.

CIAN Agro Indus shares closed at 70.00 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 55.90% returns over the last 6 months and 84.21% over the last 12 months.