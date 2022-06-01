CIAN Agro Indus Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.47 crore, down 40.32% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 61.47 crore in March 2022 down 40.32% from Rs. 103.00 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022 down 989.71% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.16 crore in March 2022 down 21.33% from Rs. 7.83 crore in March 2021.
CIAN Agro Indus shares closed at 70.00 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 55.90% returns over the last 6 months and 84.21% over the last 12 months.
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|61.47
|62.61
|103.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|61.47
|62.61
|103.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|46.02
|58.09
|68.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.52
|2.86
|27.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.17
|-12.88
|-6.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.95
|1.47
|1.71
|Depreciation
|1.58
|1.58
|1.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.73
|4.99
|5.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.84
|6.50
|4.60
|Other Income
|0.74
|0.14
|1.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.58
|6.64
|6.34
|Interest
|3.32
|4.72
|4.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.26
|1.92
|2.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.26
|1.92
|2.26
|Tax
|3.35
|0.05
|2.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.08
|1.87
|0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.08
|1.87
|0.23
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.08
|1.87
|0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|27.99
|27.99
|27.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|0.67
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|0.67
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|0.67
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|0.67
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
