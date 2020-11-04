Cholamandalam Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore, down 86.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore in September 2020 down 86.23% from Rs. 18.37 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.42 crore in September 2020 down 120.2% from Rs. 16.93 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2020 down 88.54% from Rs. 17.80 crore in September 2019.
Cholamandalam shares closed at 411.90 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 48.62% returns over the last 6 months and -12.36% over the last 12 months.
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.53
|2.52
|18.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.53
|2.52
|18.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|Depreciation
|0.01
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.23
|0.23
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.03
|2.03
|17.80
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.03
|2.03
|17.80
|Interest
|5.45
|5.39
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.42
|-3.36
|17.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.42
|-3.36
|17.80
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.42
|-3.36
|16.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.42
|-3.36
|16.93
|Equity Share Capital
|18.77
|18.77
|18.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.18
|0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.18
|0.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.18
|0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.18
|0.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am