Cholamandalam Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore, down 86.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore in September 2020 down 86.23% from Rs. 18.37 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.42 crore in September 2020 down 120.2% from Rs. 16.93 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2020 down 88.54% from Rs. 17.80 crore in September 2019.

Cholamandalam shares closed at 411.90 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 48.62% returns over the last 6 months and -12.36% over the last 12 months.