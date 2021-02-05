Cholamandalam Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.30 crore, down 94.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.30 crore in December 2020 down 94.22% from Rs. 39.81 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.48 crore in December 2020 down 109.04% from Rs. 38.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2020 down 95.17% from Rs. 39.36 crore in December 2019.

Cholamandalam shares closed at 558.95 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 67.23% returns over the last 6 months and 3.57% over the last 12 months.