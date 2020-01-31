Cholamandalam Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 39.81 crore, up 996.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.81 crore in December 2019 up 996.69% from Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.48 crore in December 2019 up 1777.07% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.36 crore in December 2019 up 1165.59% from Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2018.

Cholamandalam EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2018.

Cholamandalam shares closed at 549.35 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.00% returns over the last 6 months and 23.55% over the last 12 months.