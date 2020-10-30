172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|cholamandalam-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-2454-01-crore-up-10-93-y-o-y-6039031.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 09:34 AM IST

Cholamandalam Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,454.01 crore, up 10.93% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,454.01 crore in September 2020 up 10.93% from Rs. 2,212.27 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 434.64 crore in September 2020 up 41.6% from Rs. 306.94 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,796.30 crore in September 2020 up 3.96% from Rs. 1,727.91 crore in September 2019.

Cholamandalam EPS has increased to Rs. 5.30 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.93 in September 2019.

Cholamandalam shares closed at 250.10 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 66.01% returns over the last 6 months and -15.78% over the last 12 months.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,454.012,125.552,212.27
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,454.012,125.552,212.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost181.47164.85183.65
Depreciation25.4725.6527.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies317.6356.1395.16
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses162.49166.31205.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,766.951,712.611,700.67
Other Income3.880.060.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,770.831,712.671,700.88
Interest1,185.091,130.571,177.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax585.74582.10523.28
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax585.74582.10523.28
Tax151.12150.68216.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities434.62431.42307.21
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period434.62431.42307.21
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.02-0.12-0.27
Net P/L After M.I & Associates434.64431.30306.94
Equity Share Capital164.00163.99156.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.305.263.93
Diluted EPS5.305.263.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.305.263.93
Diluted EPS5.305.263.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Cholamandalam #Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results

