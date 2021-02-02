Cholamandalam Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,520.18 crore, up 10.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,520.18 crore in December 2020 up 10.1% from Rs. 2,289.06 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 409.79 crore in December 2020 up 5.3% from Rs. 389.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,718.49 crore in December 2020 down 1.63% from Rs. 1,747.00 crore in December 2019.

Cholamandalam EPS has increased to Rs. 5.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.98 in December 2019.

Cholamandalam shares closed at 442.95 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 120.37% returns over the last 6 months and 39.05% over the last 12 months.