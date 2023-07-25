Chennai Petro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14,744.80 crore, down 36.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,744.80 crore in June 2023 down 36.34% from Rs. 23,162.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 548.32 crore in June 2023 down 76.75% from Rs. 2,358.79 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 951.97 crore in June 2023 down 72.07% from Rs. 3,408.33 crore in June 2022.

Chennai Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 36.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 158.40 in June 2022.

Chennai Petro shares closed at 442.90 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 94.81% returns over the last 6 months and 54.56% over the last 12 months.