    Chambal Fert Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,598.67 crore, up 8.81% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,598.67 crore in March 2023 up 8.81% from Rs. 3,307.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.92 crore in March 2023 down 49.42% from Rs. 193.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.12 crore in March 2023 down 60.21% from Rs. 384.84 crore in March 2022.

    Chambal Fert EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.65 in March 2022.

    Chambal Fert shares closed at 285.00 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.96% returns over the last 6 months and -20.48% over the last 12 months.

    Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,598.678,296.213,307.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,598.678,296.213,307.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,632.972,268.981,779.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods865.281,691.812,688.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-289.542,016.01-2,773.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost48.5047.6744.20
    Depreciation75.9278.0975.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,229.421,601.281,207.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.12592.37285.57
    Other Income41.0822.8224.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.20615.19309.79
    Interest66.89120.0726.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.31495.12283.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.31495.12283.24
    Tax-87.61170.6289.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities97.92324.50193.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period97.92324.50193.59
    Equity Share Capital416.21416.21416.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.357.804.65
    Diluted EPS2.357.804.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.357.804.65
    Diluted EPS2.357.804.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 07:00 pm