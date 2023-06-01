English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cerebra Int Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.30 crore, down 82.71% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cerebra Integrated Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.30 crore in March 2023 down 82.71% from Rs. 76.91 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2023 down 31.91% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2023 down 108.29% from Rs. 13.02 crore in March 2022.

    Cerebra Int EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

    Cerebra Int shares closed at 6.55 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -82.30% returns over the last 6 months and -89.15% over the last 12 months.

    Cerebra Integrated Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.3013.0476.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.3013.0476.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.557.5662.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.702.612.97
    Depreciation0.120.100.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.550.792.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.611.988.30
    Other Income0.410.034.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.202.0112.93
    Interest3.451.532.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.640.4910.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.640.4910.91
    Tax-6.290.118.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.640.382.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.640.382.42
    Equity Share Capital121.20121.20121.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.030.02
    Diluted EPS0.020.030.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.030.02
    Diluted EPS0.020.030.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Cerebra Int #Cerebra Integrated Technologies #Computers - Hardware #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:22 am