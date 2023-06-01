Cerebra Int Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.30 crore, down 82.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.30 crore in March 2023 down 82.71% from Rs. 76.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2023 down 31.91% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2023 down 108.29% from Rs. 13.02 crore in March 2022.

Cerebra Int EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

Cerebra Int shares closed at 6.55 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -82.30% returns over the last 6 months and -89.15% over the last 12 months.