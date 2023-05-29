English
    Centum Electron Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 195.17 crore, up 61.55% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Centum Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 195.17 crore in March 2023 up 61.55% from Rs. 120.81 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.82 crore in March 2023 up 58.54% from Rs. 14.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.78 crore in March 2023 up 47.66% from Rs. 26.94 crore in March 2022.

    Centum Electron EPS has increased to Rs. 17.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.17 in March 2022.

    Centum Electron shares closed at 811.05 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.78% returns over the last 6 months and 75.46% over the last 12 months.

    Centum Electronics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations194.86102.80120.81
    Other Operating Income0.31----
    Total Income From Operations195.17102.80120.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials100.1267.3055.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.10-1.0911.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.8119.5718.49
    Depreciation4.134.023.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.2311.4410.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.791.5721.13
    Other Income1.861.201.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.652.7722.95
    Interest4.893.834.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.76-1.0518.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.76-1.0518.94
    Tax7.94-0.124.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.82-0.9414.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.82-0.9414.40
    Equity Share Capital12.8912.8912.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.71-0.7311.17
    Diluted EPS17.54-0.7311.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.71-0.7311.17
    Diluted EPS17.54-0.7311.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 29, 2023