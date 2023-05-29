Centum Electron Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 316.27 crore, up 35.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 316.27 crore in March 2023 up 35.68% from Rs. 233.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.79 crore in March 2023 up 504.91% from Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.61 crore in March 2023 up 48.82% from Rs. 34.68 crore in March 2022.

Centum Electron EPS has increased to Rs. 19.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2022.

Centum Electron shares closed at 811.05 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.78% returns over the last 6 months and 75.46% over the last 12 months.