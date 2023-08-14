English
    Centum Electron Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 244.27 crore, up 17.17% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Centum Electronics are:Net Sales at Rs 244.27 crore in June 2023 up 17.17% from Rs. 208.48 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2023 up 156.36% from Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.71 crore in June 2023 up 61.87% from Rs. 14.03 crore in June 2022.
    Centum Electron EPS has increased to Rs. 2.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.67 in June 2022.Centum Electron shares closed at 1,474.50 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 152.03% returns over the last 6 months and 243.51% over the last 12 months.
    Centum Electronics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations244.27305.02208.48
    Other Operating Income--11.26--
    Total Income From Operations244.27316.27208.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials119.73126.1092.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.2923.42-4.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost92.6693.9682.27
    Depreciation10.6110.9711.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.2922.6026.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.2839.210.41
    Other Income4.821.432.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.1040.642.99
    Interest8.098.075.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.0132.56-2.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.0132.56-2.99
    Tax2.568.01-0.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.4524.55-2.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.4524.55-2.57
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--1.24--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.4525.79-2.57
    Equity Share Capital12.8912.8912.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.5019.80-1.67
    Diluted EPS2.4719.61-1.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.5019.80-1.67
    Diluted EPS2.4719.61-1.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:11 pm

