Centum Electron Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 244.27 crore, up 17.17% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 244.27 305.02 208.48 Other Operating Income -- 11.26 -- Total Income From Operations 244.27 316.27 208.48 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 119.73 126.10 92.92 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.29 23.42 -4.41 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 92.66 93.96 82.27 Depreciation 10.61 10.97 11.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 26.29 22.60 26.25 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.28 39.21 0.41 Other Income 4.82 1.43 2.58 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.10 40.64 2.99 Interest 8.09 8.07 5.98 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.01 32.56 -2.99 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 4.01 32.56 -2.99 Tax 2.56 8.01 -0.42 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.45 24.55 -2.57 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.45 24.55 -2.57 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 1.24 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.45 25.79 -2.57 Equity Share Capital 12.89 12.89 12.88 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.50 19.80 -1.67 Diluted EPS 2.47 19.61 -1.67 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.50 19.80 -1.67 Diluted EPS 2.47 19.61 -1.67 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --