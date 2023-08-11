Carysil Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 141.67 crore, down 17.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.67 crore in June 2023 down 17.3% from Rs. 171.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.58 crore in June 2023 down 38.06% from Rs. 18.69 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.31 crore in June 2023 down 19.3% from Rs. 33.84 crore in June 2022.

Carysil EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.00 in June 2022.

Carysil shares closed at 691.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.86% returns over the last 6 months and 4.43% over the last 12 months.