    Career Point Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.83 crore, up 85.97% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Career Point are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.83 crore in March 2023 up 85.97% from Rs. 13.35 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.36 crore in March 2023 down 528.36% from Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.13 crore in March 2023 down 596.01% from Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2022.

    Career Point shares closed at 233.45 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 62.06% returns over the last 6 months and 109.28% over the last 12 months.

    Career Point
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.8322.3213.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.8322.3213.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.870.830.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.62----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.040.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.432.342.21
    Depreciation1.010.991.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.514.997.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-24.3813.111.11
    Other Income2.241.862.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.1414.973.21
    Interest0.310.520.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-22.4514.452.53
    Exceptional Items----0.01
    P/L Before Tax-22.4514.452.53
    Tax-6.153.53-1.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-16.3010.933.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-16.3010.933.82
    Minority Interest-0.06--0.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.010.03--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-16.3610.963.82
    Equity Share Capital18.1918.1918.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.996.002.12
    Diluted EPS-8.996.002.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.996.002.12
    Diluted EPS-8.996.002.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

