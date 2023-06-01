Career Point Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.83 crore, up 85.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Career Point are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.83 crore in March 2023 up 85.97% from Rs. 13.35 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.36 crore in March 2023 down 528.36% from Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.13 crore in March 2023 down 596.01% from Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2022.
Career Point shares closed at 233.45 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 62.06% returns over the last 6 months and 109.28% over the last 12 months.
|Career Point
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.83
|22.32
|13.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.83
|22.32
|13.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.87
|0.83
|0.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.62
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.04
|0.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.43
|2.34
|2.21
|Depreciation
|1.01
|0.99
|1.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.51
|4.99
|7.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.38
|13.11
|1.11
|Other Income
|2.24
|1.86
|2.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.14
|14.97
|3.21
|Interest
|0.31
|0.52
|0.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.45
|14.45
|2.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.45
|14.45
|2.53
|Tax
|-6.15
|3.53
|-1.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.30
|10.93
|3.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.30
|10.93
|3.82
|Minority Interest
|-0.06
|--
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.01
|0.03
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-16.36
|10.96
|3.82
|Equity Share Capital
|18.19
|18.19
|18.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.99
|6.00
|2.12
|Diluted EPS
|-8.99
|6.00
|2.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.99
|6.00
|2.12
|Diluted EPS
|-8.99
|6.00
|2.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited