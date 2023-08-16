English
    Career Point Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.99 crore, up 47.87% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Career Point are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.99 crore in June 2023 up 47.87% from Rs. 19.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.25 crore in June 2023 up 71.12% from Rs. 9.50 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.64 crore in June 2023 up 59.1% from Rs. 14.23 crore in June 2022.

    Career Point EPS has increased to Rs. 8.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.23 in June 2022.

    Career Point shares closed at 197.25 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.46% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.

    Career Point
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.9924.8319.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.9924.8319.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.910.871.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods---0.62--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.39--0.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.442.432.21
    Depreciation0.991.011.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.2845.512.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.97-24.3812.34
    Other Income1.682.240.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.65-22.1413.23
    Interest0.390.310.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.26-22.4512.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.26-22.4512.65
    Tax5.06-6.153.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.20-16.309.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.20-16.309.47
    Minority Interest0.00-0.060.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.050.010.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.25-16.369.50
    Equity Share Capital18.1918.1918.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.93-8.995.23
    Diluted EPS8.93-8.995.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.93-8.995.23
    Diluted EPS8.93-8.995.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:00 am

