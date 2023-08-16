Career Point Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.99 crore, up 47.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.99 crore in June 2023 up 47.87% from Rs. 19.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.25 crore in June 2023 up 71.12% from Rs. 9.50 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.64 crore in June 2023 up 59.1% from Rs. 14.23 crore in June 2022.

Career Point EPS has increased to Rs. 8.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.23 in June 2022.

Career Point shares closed at 197.25 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.46% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.