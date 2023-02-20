Capital Trust Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.55 crore, down 29.82% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 19.55 21.92 27.85 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 19.55 21.92 27.85 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 9.64 9.48 10.25 Depreciation 0.11 0.11 0.14 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -5.46 -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 10.03 10.06 9.66 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.24 7.74 7.80 Other Income 0.26 0.28 1.55 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 8.02 9.36 Interest 4.84 7.06 8.51 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.82 0.96 0.85 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -4.82 0.96 0.85 Tax -1.28 0.26 0.21 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.54 0.71 0.64 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.54 0.71 0.64 Equity Share Capital 16.22 16.22 16.22 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.18 0.43 0.39 Diluted EPS -2.18 0.43 0.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.18 0.43 0.39 Diluted EPS -2.18 0.43 0.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited