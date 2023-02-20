English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Capital Trust Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.55 crore, down 29.82% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capital Trust are:Net Sales at Rs 19.55 crore in December 2022 down 29.82% from Rs. 27.85 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2022 down 653.07% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 98.63% from Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2021.Capital Trust shares closed at 78.50 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.00% returns over the last 6 months and -30.93% over the last 12 months.
    Capital Trust
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.5521.9227.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.5521.9227.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.649.4810.25
    Depreciation0.110.110.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies---5.46--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.0310.069.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.247.747.80
    Other Income0.260.281.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.028.029.36
    Interest4.847.068.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.820.960.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.820.960.85
    Tax-1.280.260.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.540.710.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.540.710.64
    Equity Share Capital16.2216.2216.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.180.430.39
    Diluted EPS-2.180.430.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.180.430.39
    Diluted EPS-2.180.430.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Capital Trust #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:22 pm