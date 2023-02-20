Capital Trust Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.55 crore, down 29.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capital Trust are:Net Sales at Rs 19.55 crore in December 2022 down 29.82% from Rs. 27.85 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2022 down 653.07% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 98.63% from Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2021.
|Capital Trust shares closed at 78.50 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.00% returns over the last 6 months and -30.93% over the last 12 months.
|Capital Trust
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.55
|21.92
|27.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.55
|21.92
|27.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.64
|9.48
|10.25
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|-5.46
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.03
|10.06
|9.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|7.74
|7.80
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.28
|1.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|8.02
|9.36
|Interest
|4.84
|7.06
|8.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.82
|0.96
|0.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.82
|0.96
|0.85
|Tax
|-1.28
|0.26
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.54
|0.71
|0.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.54
|0.71
|0.64
|Equity Share Capital
|16.22
|16.22
|16.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.18
|0.43
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-2.18
|0.43
|0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.18
|0.43
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-2.18
|0.43
|0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited