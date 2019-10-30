App
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1258: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1258 in its research report dated October 24, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HCL Technologies


HCLT reported strong revenue growth of 6% QoQ CC slightly below our estimates (Ple: 6.5%, Cons:6.4%) of which organic growth accounted to 1.5% QoQ CC higher than our estimates of 0.8% QoQ CC. Strong revenue growth was led by ERD segment (+5.4% QoQ). IBM products contributed ~US$105mn (~4.4%) in incremental revenues. EBIT margin increased by 286bps QoQ to 20% ahead of HCLT guided range of 18.5-19.5% due to improvement in core business, benefits from the consolidation of the higher-margin IP business. ER&D margins also increased sharply by 540bps QoQ to 21.4% on account of productivity improvements and recognition of deferred revenue.


Outlook


We fine tune our estimates & incorporate FY22E estimates & now value HCLT based on Sep-21 earnings of Rs.90 valuing at 14x multiple & arriving at a changed target price of Rs.1258(earlier: Rs. 1210). Stock is currently trading at 12.7x FY21E EPS and 11.8x FY22E EPS. HCLT remains our top pick in overall IT coverage universe.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Oct 30, 2019 04:49 pm

tags #Buy #HCL Technologies #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

