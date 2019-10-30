Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1258: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1258 in its research report dated October 24, 2019.
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HCL Technologies
HCLT reported strong revenue growth of 6% QoQ CC slightly below our estimates (Ple: 6.5%, Cons:6.4%) of which organic growth accounted to 1.5% QoQ CC higher than our estimates of 0.8% QoQ CC. Strong revenue growth was led by ERD segment (+5.4% QoQ). IBM products contributed ~US$105mn (~4.4%) in incremental revenues. EBIT margin increased by 286bps QoQ to 20% ahead of HCLT guided range of 18.5-19.5% due to improvement in core business, benefits from the consolidation of the higher-margin IP business. ER&D margins also increased sharply by 540bps QoQ to 21.4% on account of productivity improvements and recognition of deferred revenue.
Outlook
We fine tune our estimates & incorporate FY22E estimates & now value HCLT based on Sep-21 earnings of Rs.90 valuing at 14x multiple & arriving at a changed target price of Rs.1258(earlier: Rs. 1210). Stock is currently trading at 12.7x FY21E EPS and 11.8x FY22E EPS. HCLT remains our top pick in overall IT coverage universe.
