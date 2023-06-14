Buy Gokaldas Exports; target of Rs 635: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Gokaldas Exports
Investment on capacity expansion, a better product mix and sustained client additions will help the company post double-digit earnings growth (PBT CAGR at 20% over FY23-25E) riding on favorable industry tailwinds in the medium to long run. Capex of ~Rs. 370 crore over FY22-24E is expected to generate revenues of Rs. 1,100-1,300 crore (asset-turnover at ~3.0-3.5x). EBIDTA margins would consistently improve in the coming years. The company is likely to generate cumulative FCF of close to Rs. 180 crore over the next two years; RoCE will stand high at ~24% versus 22.5% in FY23.
Outlook
We initiate coverage on Gokaldas Exports (GKEL) with a Buy assigning a target price of Rs. 635. Stock trades at 18x/14x its FY24E/FY25E earnings.
