Brooks Labs Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.92 crore, up 5.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.92 crore in December 2020 up 5.17% from Rs. 19.89 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2020 down 11.07% from Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2020 up 29.55% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2019.

Brooks Labs shares closed at 61.65 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 79.74% returns over the last 6 months and 57.47% over the last 12 months.