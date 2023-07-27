English
    BPCL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 128,256.65 crore, up 5.94% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Petroleum Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 128,256.65 crore in June 2023 up 5.94% from Rs. 121,065.89 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10,550.88 crore in June 2023 up 267.72% from Rs. 6,290.80 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16,301.77 crore in June 2023 up 398.48% from Rs. 5,461.56 crore in June 2022.

    BPCL EPS has increased to Rs. 49.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 29.54 in June 2022.

    BPCL shares closed at 387.20 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.05% returns over the last 6 months and 21.59% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations128,256.65118,112.08121,065.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations128,256.65118,112.08121,065.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials50,321.2355,118.1563,588.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods37,639.8046,069.0455,347.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2,925.85-956.09-739.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost882.49838.93624.57
    Depreciation1,609.341,595.821,610.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20,677.515,888.368,146.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14,200.439,557.87-7,512.48
    Other Income492.00733.00440.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14,692.4310,290.87-7,072.21
    Interest679.31812.42615.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14,013.129,478.45-7,687.73
    Exceptional Items---1,359.96--
    P/L Before Tax14,013.128,118.49-7,687.73
    Tax3,462.241,640.75-1,396.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10,550.886,477.74-6,290.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10,550.886,477.74-6,290.80
    Equity Share Capital2,129.452,129.452,129.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS49.5530.42-29.54
    Diluted EPS49.5530.42-29.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS49.5530.42-29.54
    Diluted EPS49.5530.42-29.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:22 am

