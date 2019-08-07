Borosil Glass Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 91.62 crore, up 26.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.62 crore in June 2019 up 26.82% from Rs. 72.24 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.97 crore in June 2019 up 17.36% from Rs. 11.05 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.15 crore in June 2019 up 6.26% from Rs. 17.08 crore in June 2018.

Borosil Glass EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.40 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.78 in June 2018.

Borosil Glass shares closed at 131.15 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -35.22% returns over the last 6 months and -65.78% over the last 12 months.