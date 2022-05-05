Bombay Dyeing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 598.01 crore, up 19.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 598.01 crore in March 2022 up 19.85% from Rs. 498.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.73 crore in March 2022 up 74.98% from Rs. 166.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.14 crore in March 2022 up 43.49% from Rs. 55.85 crore in March 2021.

Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 118.15 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.91% returns over the last 6 months and 76.08% over the last 12 months.