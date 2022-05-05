Bombay Dyeing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 598.01 crore, up 19.85% Y-o-Y
May 05, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 598.01 crore in March 2022 up 19.85% from Rs. 498.95 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.73 crore in March 2022 up 74.98% from Rs. 166.77 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.14 crore in March 2022 up 43.49% from Rs. 55.85 crore in March 2021.
Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 118.15 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.91% returns over the last 6 months and 76.08% over the last 12 months.
|Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|598.01
|526.50
|498.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|598.01
|526.50
|498.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|302.71
|303.14
|228.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.06
|2.77
|0.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|78.90
|42.92
|92.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.72
|18.52
|16.98
|Depreciation
|7.92
|8.32
|8.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|131.63
|108.50
|113.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|62.07
|42.33
|38.28
|Other Income
|10.15
|66.30
|8.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|72.22
|108.63
|47.08
|Interest
|109.14
|140.16
|150.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-36.92
|-31.53
|-103.47
|Exceptional Items
|-0.45
|-232.58
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-37.37
|-264.11
|-103.47
|Tax
|4.36
|-46.76
|63.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-41.73
|-217.35
|-166.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-41.73
|-217.35
|-166.77
|Equity Share Capital
|41.31
|41.31
|41.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.02
|-10.52
|-8.07
|Diluted EPS
|-2.02
|-10.52
|-8.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.02
|-10.52
|-8.07
|Diluted EPS
|-2.02
|-10.52
|-8.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes