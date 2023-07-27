Bharat Wire Rop Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 158.39 crore, up 19.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.39 crore in June 2023 up 19.29% from Rs. 132.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.72 crore in June 2023 up 97.01% from Rs. 12.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.29 crore in June 2023 up 63.52% from Rs. 25.25 crore in June 2022.

Bharat Wire Rop EPS has increased to Rs. 3.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.89 in June 2022.

Bharat Wire Rop shares closed at 216.95 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 95.54% returns over the last 6 months and 239.51% over the last 12 months.