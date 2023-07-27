English
    Bharat Wire Rop Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 158.39 crore, up 19.29% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Wire Ropes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 158.39 crore in June 2023 up 19.29% from Rs. 132.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.72 crore in June 2023 up 97.01% from Rs. 12.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.29 crore in June 2023 up 63.52% from Rs. 25.25 crore in June 2022.

    Bharat Wire Rop EPS has increased to Rs. 3.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.89 in June 2022.

    Bharat Wire Rop shares closed at 216.95 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 95.54% returns over the last 6 months and 239.51% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Wire Ropes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations158.39162.33132.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations158.39162.33132.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials83.6791.4885.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.41-6.79-5.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.5712.369.92
    Depreciation5.255.215.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.6219.5917.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.8740.4820.00
    Other Income0.160.160.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.0440.6320.12
    Interest4.086.153.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.9634.4816.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.9634.4816.13
    Tax8.2418.524.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.7215.9612.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.7215.9612.04
    Equity Share Capital67.9567.9064.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.492.481.89
    Diluted EPS3.492.481.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.492.481.89
    Diluted EPS3.492.481.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bharat Wire Rop #Bharat Wire Ropes #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 10:55 am

