Beardsell Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.59 crore, down 20.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.59 crore in March 2020 down 20.66% from Rs. 51.16 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2020 up 15.29% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2020 up 23.15% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2019.

Beardsell shares closed at 9.20 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.85% returns over the last 6 months and -36.11% over the last 12 months.