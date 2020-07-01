Beardsell Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.59 crore, down 20.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Beardsell are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.59 crore in March 2020 down 20.66% from Rs. 51.16 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2020 up 15.29% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2020 up 23.15% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2019.
Beardsell shares closed at 9.20 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.85% returns over the last 6 months and -36.11% over the last 12 months.
|Beardsell
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.59
|38.79
|51.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|40.59
|38.79
|51.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.10
|20.64
|30.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.62
|3.69
|4.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.16
|-0.05
|1.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.09
|4.66
|5.02
|Depreciation
|1.59
|1.56
|1.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.53
|6.62
|8.47
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.82
|1.67
|0.81
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.26
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.07
|1.93
|1.06
|Interest
|1.66
|1.53
|1.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.59
|0.40
|-0.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.69
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.59
|1.09
|-0.64
|Tax
|0.13
|0.06
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.72
|1.03
|-0.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.72
|1.03
|-0.85
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.72
|1.03
|-0.85
|Equity Share Capital
|5.62
|5.62
|5.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|0.37
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|0.37
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|0.37
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|0.37
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:11 am