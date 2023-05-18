BDH Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.72 crore, up 19.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.72 crore in March 2023 up 19.95% from Rs. 18.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2023 up 1.25% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2023 up 51.32% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2022.

BDH Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.28 in March 2022.

BDH Industries shares closed at 133.75 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.77% returns over the last 6 months and 8.83% over the last 12 months.